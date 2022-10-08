Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Week 5 Elimination; Nagarjuna Evicts This Contestant

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 fifth week elimination is all set to be aired soon on the channel. As per sources, Chalaki Chanti is the latest contestant to get an exit pass from the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 house.

Yes, you read that right. As per the buzz, Jabardasth actor Chalaki Chanti was eliminated from the show. However, we are yet to get an official confirmation on this. The makers will make an official announcement on Sunday. Earlier, there was speculation that there is a high chance of Marina getting evicted from the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 house. Chalaki Chanti entertained the audience, but he couldn't impress the viewers with his game.

When Chalaki Chanti confirmed his entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 6, viewers expected that he might be the most entertaining contestant in the house. But their expectations went wrong. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 host Nagarjuna warned Chalaki Chanti several times saying he is not giving any content to the show. Anyway, a section of the audience is happy that Nagarjuna showed him the door.



Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers feel that if this be true, it is better that Chalaki Chanti is out of the house because he did not do anything extraoedinary in the show. Let us wait and watch What Bigg Boss Telugu 6 makers have in store for us.