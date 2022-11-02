Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Viewers Want Geetu Eliminated This Week

BBT6: After Star Maa released the promo of Geetu Royal and Bala Aditya's fight, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are hating Geetu Royal and decided to get her eliminated from the show this week.

From day one of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, Geetu is seen intentionally targeting Bala Aditya over his smoking habit. Even Nagarjuna showed Bala Aditya Geetu's real intention, but Bala Aditya stood by Geetu and told the host that she is the best person in the house.

The following week, Geetu passed a statement about Bala Aditya in the nomination process saying he did not deserve to stay in the show after which, Bala Aditya was shocked but chose to ignore her and not give back.

In the recent weekend episode also, Nagarjuna warned Geetu over her behavior and asked her not to spoil her game by targeting other contestants weaknesses.

In yesterday's episode, Geetu hides Bala Aditya's lighter and says if he wants the lighter then he should give two strips. Bala Aditya tries his best to convince Geetu, but she does not budge and she says if wants a cigarette he should give her a strip. Other contestants try to convince Geetu but she remains stubborn.

Now, In the recent promo dropped by Star Maa a few minutes ago, we can see Adi Reddy convincing her that this might affect her game but Geetu seems firm on not changing her decision. On the other hand, Bala Aditya shares his woes with other contestants and says Geetu's statements about his smoking habit may affect his career after stepping out of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house.

After watching the promo, viewers are demanding that Star Maa eliminate Geetu as she is in the ninth-week nomination list. We can say that Geetu is getting hatred from the audience and losing all the popularity that she has gained in the first five weeks.

Netizens predict that Nagarjuna is going to school Geetu again in this weekend episode. What do you say? Comment below.