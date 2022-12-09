Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Viewers Predict Double Elimination This Week

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is heading towards the grand finale next week. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants are trying their best to win the tasks to get back the prize money they lost in the previous tasks. The contestants who left in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 house are Revanth, Adi Reddy, Sri Satya, Shrihan, Keerthy, Inaya, and Rohit. Netizens are predicting Revanth and Shrihan as the winner and runner up of the show. They are saying that Revanth will bag the trophy at any cost because he is topping the voting results with the highest voting percentage every week. The top five contestants as per the social media analysis are Revanth, Shrihan, Adi Reddy, Inaya, and Sri Satya.

There are many predictions happening on the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu unofficial social media pages about this week's elimination, the top five, the winner and runner-up of the show. The audience says that as there is one week left Bigg Boss Telugu 6 makers might plan for double elimination. The speculations say Rohit and Keerthy may get an exit pass from the show. A section of the audience says that Sri Satya is in the danger zone, but she may get saved by the makers, and Keerthy might face the axe from the show.