Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Viewers Ask Nagarjuna to Warn This Contestant

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 contestants are giving their best to get into the good books of the viewers as also the show organisers. After Bigg Boss warning last week, contestants are sparing no chance to giving controversial content to the show. Starting with Geetu to Marina, each and every contestant has improved his/her performance. We can say it would be difficult for the viewers this week to choose which contestant should get out of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house. And a non-performer like Marina is also excelled in this week's captaincy task.

In today's promo, Bigg Boss changes sanchalak of the game and assigns Adi Reddy and Geetu Royal as a sanchalak. Geetu changes the rules and sets her own rules in the task after which Adi Reddy warns her not to do such things. Later, Revanth lashes out at Geetu and asks her not to set new rules which are not there in the Bigg Boss book.

After a while, Geetu as a sanchalak supports other contestant and play the game where Adi Reddy warns her again, but she refuses to listen to him. After watching the promo, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are pissed off with Geetu's attitude and say that she has gor host's support and so she can't see her mistakes in the game. Geetu is getting a lot of negative talk on social media which could lead to her elimination. They say that "Such a disgrace an sore foul player #Geethu...she is not able to digest that she is out of the game and playing cunning...Sanchalak adadamenti ra Babu...na istham antundi...atleast #Adireddy is saying this is wrong, but she is not listening..worst TRP paithyam."

Another viewer Tweeted, "Geethu valla TRP kaadu chuse audience ki irritation and further show chusi interest lekunda pothundi, sanchalak game enduku adtundi okosari contestant aa leka mental hospital nunchi miss ayna patient oo artham kadu."

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are requesting host Nagrajuna to warn her at least this week so that she can get on the right track. What do you say? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

