Bigg Boss Telugu 6: These Contestants Lose Ticket To Finale Chance

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants have two more weeks to prove themselves and bag the trophy. They are trying their best to get into the grand finale race and giving stiff competition to each other.

The BBT6 contestants are keeping their relationships and bonding aside for the tasks. Currently, the ticket to finale race has started and contestants are not leaving a stone unturned to bag the ticket which gives them direct entry into the grand finale race.

The ticket to finale task is the most important, and it is the chance for contestants to get into the top five in the finale week. If a contestant wins a ticket to finale, they also get immunity from next week's elimination.

Bigg Boss assigned a tough task to the contestants, and Revanth was the sanchalak for the task. In yesterday's episode, Inaya, Keerthy, and Sri Satya were out of the ticket to finale race.

In today's episode, Bigg Boss gives another chance to Inaya, Keerthy, and Sri Satya. As per sources, Sri Satya is out of the race and Inaya and Keerthi will tie as Revanth requests Bigg Boss to help him in declaring the winner. And, sources say that Keerthy is back in the race, which means Inaya and Sri Satya are out of the race.

Check out the promo: