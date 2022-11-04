Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Tenth Week Captain Is...

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 tenth week captaincy task changed equations between the contestants. The contestants rocked the task and gave stiff competition to each other. Geetu and Bala Aditya as set the internet on fire. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers had debates and discussed who fault it is Geetu or Bala Aditya or Shrihan. Most of the viewers say that Shrihan is the on who gave the idea to hide the lighter, but Geetu extended the fight. We can say that Geetu and Adi Reddy's equation also changed after Geetu broke the rules to spoil Adi's game. In the recent promo, we can see that Adi Reddy warns Geetu, but she refuses to listen and Adi lashes out at her after losing the task and tells he will make sure that Geetu will cry before leaving the show.

Anyway, Sri Satya has won the captaincy task, and she is the new captain of the house. In the task, Sri Satya did not give up in any hard situation and gave hard for the male contenders. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are praising Sri Satya's performance in the physical task. In last week's captaincy task, also Sri Satya gave her best to win the task. But there is speculation that Sri Satya is in the danger zone and she has many chances to get evicted this week. A section of the viewers says that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 makers will save Sri Satya and might eliminate Marina for the TRP rating. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss Telugu 6 makers have in store for us.