Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Seventh Week Voting Results

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 seventh week nominations were interesting and contestants got into ugly fights. In the nomination process, Bala Aditya got to know the real face of Geetu Royal. Netizens say that the seventh week nomination process is the best one in the season. However, a few contestants nominated other contestants for silly reasons, which is common in every nomination process. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers say that contestants targeted Revanth and Bala Aditya. They are both getting sympathy from the viewers. Inaya and Shihan are having a catfight from day one of the show. Meanwhile, the audience are hating Adi Reddy and Gettu Royal's attitude and judgemental statements over the other contestants.

The contestants who are on the nomination list are Adi Reddy, Aditya, Arjun, Faima, Inaya, Keerthi, Marina, Rajashekar, Revanth, Rohit, Shrihan, Sri Satya, and Vasthanti. Totally 13 contestants were nominated for the seventh week elimination, and even one vote contestant got into the nomination list. According to sources, the safe zone contestants are Bala Aditya, Revanth, Shrihan, Rohit, Sri Satya, Vasanthi, Adi Reddy, and Faima. Arjun, Rajashekar, Marina, Inaya, and Keerthi are in the danger zone.

