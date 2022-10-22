Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants are tensed about fourth-week elimination. The contestants seem to have changed their game strategy after facing punishment from Bigg Boss. It is worth mentioning here that Bigg Boss punished the contestants for poor performance and neglecting the tasks given by the Bigg Boss.

The Bigg Boss makers are upset with the contestants saying they don't even meet the expectations of BBT6 viewers. Bigg Boss took all the food from the house and said food will be given based on their performance. Finally. all the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants gave their best in order to impress the show makers.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for another round of elimination. The contestants who have been nominated for this week's eviction are Revanth, Shrihan, Arjun, Aditya, Adi Reddy, Sri Satya, Keerthi, Faima, Rohit, Vasanthi, Inaya, Rajashekar, and Marina.

It is known that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 voting lines will get closed on Friday night and weekend shooting will start on Saturday morning. So as per the rules, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 seventh-week voting lines closed.

According to unofficial websites, Revanth, Shrihan, Arjun, Aditya, Adi Reddy, Sri Satya, Keerthi, Faima, and Rohit are in the safe zone. Vasanthi, Inaya, Rajashekar, and Marina seem to be have entered the danger zone with least votes. Marina has more chances of getting an exit pass this week. Viewers say that Marina could get evicted as she is not giving any content to the show and also under performing in the tasks. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.