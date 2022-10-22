Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Seventh Week Contestants Voting Percentage

Hey, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers! Are you eager to know which contestant will face the axe this week? As per Bigg Boss Telugu 6 fan pages on Instagram, Marina might get an exit pass from the show. Rajashekar too is said to be at the bottom of the list with voting percentage as low as Marina. We have to wait and watch to see who will Bigg Boss Telugu makers eliminate—will it be Marina or Rajashekar. In the recent Bigg Boss Telugu 6 promo released by Star Maa, we can see Nagarjuna questioning contestants about their performance in the entertainment task.

Nagarjuna asks Arjun and Revanth about their issue in the task and slams Revanth for addressing Arjun as Pappu. Sources say that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 host calls contestants to the confession rooms to nominate deserving and undeserving contestants in the house. Coming to the fourth-week elimination, Revanth, Shrihan, Arjun, Aditya, Adi Reddy, Sri Satya, Keerthi, Faima, Rohit, Vasanthi, Inaya, Rajashekar, and Marina have been nominated. Do you want to know the contestants' voting percentage so far? Then check this out.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 unofficial voting results:

Revanth: 89.45%

Shrihan: 71.73%

Arjun: 68.33%

Aditya: 60.14%

Adi Reddy: 58.35%

Sri Satya: 55%

Keerthi: 51.12%

Faima: 41.10%

Rohit: 38.33%

Vasanthi: 30.33%

Inaya: 28.69%

Rajashekar: 25.45%

Marina: 24%