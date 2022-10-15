Bigg Boss Telugu 6: No Wild Card Entry This Season?

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is entertaining the audience with its high-drama fights between the contestants. This week, the house was filled with emotions and happiness after the makers conducted a family round where contestants played tasks and earned the chance to talk with their loved ones. On the occasion of the Diwali festival, the producers of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 may plan a sixth weekend with a second family round. It is known that a total of 21 contestants entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house-Sri Satya, RJ Surya, Vasanthi, Shani,Inaaya Sultana Faima, Adi Reddy, Raj, Arohi Rao, Arjun Kalyan, Geetu Royal, Abhinaya Sri, Keerthi, Sudeepa, Srihan, Neha Choudhary, Chalaki Chanti, Rohit, Marina, Bala Aditya, and Revanth. Chalaki Chanti, Arohi, Neha, Abhinaya Shree, and Shani are the five contestants who have been eliminated from Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 6 show.

Netizens expect that Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 viewers are planning a wild card entry as the show has completed six weeks. But insiders say that there is no news of wild card entry to the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house. They say that as 21 contestants entered the house makers have not planned for any wild card entry because there might be problems in the elimination process. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss Telugu 6 makers have in store for us.