Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Ninth Week Voting Trends

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 contestants are trying their best to keep the audience glued to the show with their antics and performance in the tasks.

In yesterday's episode, Geetu and Bala Aditya's fight set the internet on fire, and viewers are having debates over who was right and who was wrong.

BBT6 contestants are making tasks interesting with their fights but a few contestanta are crossing all limits . A few contestants are even getting emotional. Bala Aditya lost his cool over Geetu Royal after bearing her for a long time.

In the episode, we can see Revanth and other contestants convincing Geetu to give a lighter to Bala Aditya but she is stubborn saying Bala Aditya should give two strips if he wants light and one strip if he wants a cigarette. Now, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are irritated with Geetu's controversial fights.

On the other hand, this week's nomination task witnessed heated arguments over last week's task performance.

For those who joined in later, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants in the ninth-week nomination list are Adi Reddy, Aditya, Faima, Geetu Royal, Inaya, Keerthi, Marina, Revanth, Rohit, and Sri Satya.

As per the unofficial Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 online voting results, Revanth is topping the charts as usual followed by Bala Aditya.

The contestants who are in the safe zone are Adi Reddy, Aditya, Faima, Keerthi, Revanth, Rohit, and Sri Satya. Geetu Royal, Inaya, and Marina are in a danger zone. Geetu's vote percentage has plunged with after her behavior in yesterday's task while Bala Aditya's vote percentage has seen a spike.

Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

Also Read: BBT6 9th Week Nominations: Check Contestants List