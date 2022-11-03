Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Netizens Want This Contestant to Face Music!

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants are grabbing the audience attention and making them glued to their televisions with their performances in the tasks. Bigg Boss Telugu viewers are enjoying the contestants' high-voltage drama but also getting irritated by their unnecessary fights. In the recent episode, Geetu and Bala Aditya's fight made the viewers discuss over the issue on social media. Most of the viewers support Bala Aditya and slam Geetu Royal for being rude and targeting Bala Aditya's smoking habit in the task, which can project in the wrong way outside the Bigg Boss house. Other contestants tried to convince Geetu to give the lighter to Bala Aditya, but she did not agree with it and kept the lighter after completing the task, too.

In last weekend's episode, Nagarjuna scolded Geetu for crossing her limit and changing the rules of Bigg Boss in the task. He even warned Geetu to play her game honestly instead of targeting other contestants' weaknesses. From day one of the show, Geetu openly told the housemates that she would play the game by hurting their weaknesses, and viewers also enjoyed it when she was within her limits. But now, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are not liking Geetu's behaviour in the tasks. We can say that Geetu's actions in yesterday's episode dropped her popularity, and her voting percentage plunged. A section of the audience demands Star Maa give the red card to Geetu this week and requests Nagarjuna to blash her in the weekend episode. Do you also feel the same? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.