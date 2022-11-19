Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna Warns Adi Reddy

Bigg Boss Telugu fans are eagerly waiting for the weekend episode to know which contestant will be eliminated this week from the Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Meanwhile, as per the Bigg Boss Telugu Instagram pages, Nagarjuna will warn Adi Reddy. But why?

It is known that in the eviction free pass game, Adi Reddy did not play the game, and he said "not playing the game is his game". Though Inaya, Revanth, and other contestants asked him to play the game as it was Big Boss's decision, he refused. This will be the primary reason for Nagarjuna's speech. There are chances that Nagarjuna will also show the videos of Revanth and Adi Reddy.

On the other hand, Netizens said that Adi Reddy is provoking the contestants and changing his words. Few people on social media referred to Adi Reddy as Geethu 2.0.

Meanwhile, as per Instagram pages, Marina will be eliminated from the Bigg Boss Telugu house.

