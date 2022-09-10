Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna To School These Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is entertaining the audience and keeping them glued to their television sets. In the recent episode in which contestants were judged for worst and best performance of the week, participants got into an ugly argument. We can say that worst performance nominations reasons were better than best nominations. Contestants got a clarity on their game and viewers got to know the contestants' game strategy,

Currently, Bala Aditya, Sudeepa, and Chanti are in the good books of the audience as they are playing well without any unnecessary drama. As per sources, Inaya might face the axe in the first-week of elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are tagging BBT6 host Nagarjuna and requesting him to school Geetu over her loose talk and attitude issues. BBT6 viewers are irritated with Geetu's behavior in the house. Meanwhile, Geetu was sent to jail as the worst performer of the week. It seems even contestants are fed up with Geetu's attitude. However, as there are 21 contestants, it would be hard to judge their performance. How many of you think that Nagarjuna should take a class for Geetu Royal? Comment below.