Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Mid-Week Elimination: Keerthi Or Rohit Who Will Be Out

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is all set to get end on December 18, 2022. The preparation for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale is in full swing. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be gracing the grand finale episode of the reality show. The show organizers are planning for a mid week elimination in the house. According to sources, Keerthi and Rohit are in a danger zone.

There is a chance for Keerthi to get eliminated from the house. Rohit's AV will be aired in tonight's episode for the audience. Bigg Boss is going to show Keerthi's journey in Bigg Boss after her elimination.

As of now, there are high chances for Keerthi's elimination. Who do you think will get eliminated from the show? Let us know in the comments section below.

