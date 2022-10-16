Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Makers Planning Twist In This Week Elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 host Nagarjuna schooled the contestants over their performance in the captaincy task. BBT6 presenter Nagarjuna reviewed contestants' performances and rated them between Good, Average and Dead.

Bigg Boss Telugu makers revealed the video of Geetu and the other contestants after calling them into the confession room. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna warned Inaya, asking her to focus on the game instead of extra activities. Talking about the sixth-week elimination, there are rumors that Sudeepa has been evicted from the Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 house. However, there's no official confirmation yet. We may have to wait till tonight's episode is aired to find out which contestant got eliminated from the show.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 unofficial pages on Instagram pages say that BB makers are planning double elimination this week. The makers might eliminate two contestants and keep one contestant in the secret room. A section of the audience says that it is too early for the secret room task. They say that the Bigg Boss Telugu makers should choose a suitable contestant for the secret room task. Well, as per tonight's first promo, there is no sign of double elimination or a secret room. Let us wait and watch what the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 makers have in store for us.

