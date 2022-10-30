Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Latest Maa TV Promo Hints at RJ Surya Sent to Secret Room

Bigg Boss Telugu 6's latest promo dropped by Maa on the eight-week elimination is out. One look at the promo, we can guess that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 makers are planning a twist in the eighth-week elimination. For the first time in Bigg Boss Telugu, that a promo has focussed on which contestant will be eliminated. This is the first time in Telugu Bigg Boss history that RJ Suryah as eliminated contestant has been revealed in the promo. Following this, speculation is doing the rounds on social media that RJ Surya might have been sent to the secret room. Earlier, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 unofficial Instagram pages hinted at the show makers setting up a secret room.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers feel that RJ Surya is a strong contender in the Bogg Boss Telugu season 6 and he was not in the danger zone for this week's elimination. So they is a high chance that Nagarjuna will send RJ Surya to the secret room to add spice to the game. A section of the audience says that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 producers planned the secret room task instead of no elimination for TRP ratings. Let us wait and watch what the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 makers have in store for us.