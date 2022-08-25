Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Host Akkineni Nagarjuna Remuneration

After Bigg Boss Non-Stop, Bigg Boss Telugu makers are set to launch season 6 on September 4. The promo shoot for Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has been wrapped up. As per the latest buzz, host Nagarjuna has completed the Bigg Boss house tour shoot. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Telugu makers are busy finalising contestants as the launch date is fast approaching.

The names of contestants who are rumoured to be entering Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are Srihan, Chalaki Chanti, Arohi TV9 anchor, Neha Chowdary, Adi Reddy, RJ Surya, and others. However, there is no clarification over the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 confirmed contestants list. The selected contestant might undergo a quarantine from August 31. According to sources, Season 6 may have new rules for the contestants with special punishments.

Akkineni Nagarjuna has a huge fan base for his hosting style on Bigg Boss Telugu stage. Audience likes the way Nagarjuna schools contestants over their performances. Since Nagarjuna took over the show, Star Maa has enjoyed a huge TRP rating. According to sources from social media, Nagarjuna's remuneration for Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 will reportedly be around Rs 67 lakh per episode and for the entire season, it will amount to a total of around Rs 20 crore. Nagarjuna has hiked his remuneration for every season, depending on the TRP ratings. Nagarjuna's fans say that he is one of the best hosts compared to other language Bigg Boss shows.