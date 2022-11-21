Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Grand Finale Date

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 contestants have three more weeks to prove themselves to the audience and bag the season 6 trophy. Marina is the recent contestant to get an exit pass from the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 in the eleventh week. Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has entered week 12 and viewers are busy predicting the top five contestants of the show. Revanth, Shrihan, Faima, Adi Reddy, and Rohit are predicted to be the top five contestants to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 grand finale. Well, Revanth has escaped this week's elimination as is the captain of the house for the 12th week. So Revanth has directly jumped to the 13th week, the grand finale week.

Anyway, Revanth has been highly predicted as the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 winner since the show started. Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 grand finale might be premiered on December 17th or 18th. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 makers are planning to host top celebrities in the grand finale. According to reports, the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale will air at the same time as previous seasons. The grand finale will be aired on Star Maa and Disney+Hotstar OTT platform. Anyway, let's wait for the official announcement from the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 makers. Follow Sakshipost for more updates.

