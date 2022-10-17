Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Geetu's Popularity Drops, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 contestant Geetu Royal earned a huge fan following for her slang and the way she entertained the audience. When Geetu entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house, everyone expected that she might not last for long in the house based on her Instagram reels. But her humor impressed the viewers, and she got massive support from them.

Geetu's game strategy and performance in the task received a lot of praises. However, few things were irritating. Netizens say that Geetu pokes her nose into everyone's issues and blows it out of proportion for no reason. Geetu's behavior towards Bala Aditya led to a dip in her popularity. In the weekend episode, Nagarjuna warned Geetu not to overact and asked her to follow what the Bigg Boss' instructions.

We are talking about the battery recharge task issue between Bala Aditya and Geetu. Bigg Boss assigned Geetu the task of convening housemates to sacrifice sugar or Bala Aditya should quit smoking till Bigg Boss next moves to recharge the battery. But Geetu changed her sentence and made Bala Aditya quit smoking.

The audience did not like Geetu's game strategy and slammed her on social media. This whole situation has led to a further drop in Geetu's popularity, and a few viewers hate her attitude. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.