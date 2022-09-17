Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Elimination: This Controversial Contestant Will Be Saved

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Second Week Elimination: Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is slowly picking up. The weekend is here. One of the contestants from the nominated list will be eliminated this weekend. Host Nagarjuna will announce the contestant who is going to step out of the house. In the second week nomination process of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 show, Adi Reddy, Geethu Roya, Shaani Salmon, Faima, Revanth, Marina and Rohit, Abhinaya and Rajsekhar have been nominated. All the contestants of the house are putting their efforts to play the game. According to the reports, Revanth has the highest voting percentage. Faima, Marina, and Rohit also have a good number of votes. It is said that Rajsekhar, Shaani, and Abhinaya are having less number of votes. However, there is no official information regarding this.

In Friday's episode, Raj has got huge support as a captain. Inaya feels bad as none of the contestants in the house extended their support. She said that she is putting in all her efforts and is playing all the tasks. She said that people are watching and they will decide who will be in the house and who will be out of the house. Sri Satya says that if people like the game of Inaya then there won't be any problem even if she becomes captain or not and further states that Inaya can be till the end of the game if she wins the hearts of the audience.

