Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Eliminated Contestant Vasanthi Earnings from Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 contestants have one month left to prove themselves to viewers that they deserve the trophy and winner's title. The contestants who have been evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 house so far include—Shani Salmon, RJ Surya, Abhinaya, Neha Chowdary, Arohi, Chanti, Sudeepa, Arjun, Geetu Royal, Bala Aditya, and Vasanthi Krishnan.

Bigg Boss Telugu makers planned double elimination in the tenth-week. Bala Aditya was eliminated from the house in the Saturday episode. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are upset with Bala Aditya's elimination because his name was expected to figure among the top five contestants who would survive in the grand finale race. Viewers are trending #BalaAditya's unfair elimination.

Well, in today's episode, Vasanthi Krishnan will face the axe. Vasanthi performed well in the tasks, but somewhere she was in her comfort zone. BBT6 viewers gave her a chance, but she did not reach their expectations. But Vasanthi gave her best to impress the audience and took part in every task she participated in.

After Vasanthi's elimination, there are many questions about how much Vasanth charged to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 6. As per sources, Star Maa, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, reportedly paid Vasanthi around Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh per week. So Vasanthi's total earnings for ten weeks is estimated to be anywhere between 25 to 30 lakhs. However, this figure has not been officially confirmed by the actress or the show makers.