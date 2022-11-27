Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Eliminated Contestant Rajshekar Earnings From Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has completed its twelfth week and entered the thirteenth week with contestants' high drama and fights. It seems like the show is heading toward a grand finale in three weeks. The contestants who left for the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 grand finale are Adi Reddy, Faima, Inaya, Keerthi, Revanth, Rohith, Shrihan, Sri Satya, and Rajashekar. However, Rajashekar is the recent contestant to get an exit pass from the glasshouse. Rajashekar will face the axe in tonight's episode. His elimination is expected, and a section of the audience says that he deserves to be in the grand finale week.

Anyway, there are many speculations and reports happening on the social media page about Rajashekar's earnings from Bigg Boss Telugu 6. The reports say that Bigg Boss Telugu and the Star Maa channel paid Rajashekar around Rs 3 lakh per week. So Rajashekar's total earnings from the show are estimated to be around Rs 36 lakhs. However, the reports are not officially confirmed.