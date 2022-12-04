Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Eliminated Contestant Faima Earnings 

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 will take place in the next two weeks. The contestants are in tough competition with each other to get into the finale rounds. In last week's ticket-to-finale task, contestants made every effort to grab the ticket. Finally, Shrihan has bagged the ticket to finale and became the first contestant to get into the finale week. Well, Faima has been evicted from the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 glasshouse in the thirteenth-week elimination. Faima was expected in the top five list for finale week, but luck did not favor her. Faima wowed the audience with her performance in every difficult task. We can say that Faima was predicted to get an exit pass in a few weeks, but she proved it wrong by having a long journey in the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 house.

As per the sources, Faima's remuneration from Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is around Rs 3 lakh per week. Faima's total remuneration for 13 weeks is around Rs 40 lakh. Anyway, this is a piece of sketchy information we have based on the speculations. It should be officially confirmed by the contestant.