Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Eighth Week Voting Percentage

As promised, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants are giving spicy content to the show. In this week's captaincy task, contestants are giving their best and Bigg Boss also gave unexpected twists in the task by changing the rules.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers have totally enjoyed the tasks and fights between the contestants. Well, it is worth mentioning here that Geetu has become the showstopper with her attitude and game strategy. But, most of the audience does not like her strategy of changing the given rules by Bigg Boss in the task and targeting Revanth.

Finally, the housemates have chosen Shrihan as the captain for the ninth week. As we told you earlier, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 voting percentage changes based on the contestants' performance in the tasks. The contestants who got nominated for the eighth-week elimination are Bala Aditya, Adi Reddy, Faima, Geetu, Inaya, Keerthi, Raj, Revanth, Marina, Shrihan, Rohit, Sri Saya, RJ Surya, and Vasanthi

Check out the voting percentage:

Revanth: 86.09%

Shrihan: 79.34%

Faima: 75.12%

Bala Aditya: 73%

Adi Reddy: 71.46%

Sri Saya: 65.27%

RJ Surya: 61.72%

Keerthi: 51%

Rajashekar: 56.69%

Rohit: 50%

Geetu Royal: 49.99%

Inaya: 45%

Vasanthi: 44.08%