Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Double Elimination This Week?

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants are all set to face the ninth-week elimination. The contestants who got nominated for elimination in 9th week are Adi Reddy, Bala Aditya, Faima, Geetu Royal, Inaya, Keerthi, Marina, Revanth, Rohit, and Sri Satya. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 pages on social media are hinting at Sri Satya, Faima, and Marina being in a danger zone.

As per Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Instagram pages, therte is a high likelihood of Sri Satya or Marina getting evicted from BBT6 this week. But speculation is also doing the rounds that the makers are planning double elimination this week and one contestant will be sent to the secret room. Anyway, there is no official confirmation from Bigg Boss Telugu 6 producers.

Netizens say that Star Maa will save Sri Satya and will send her to the secret room to make the show interesting. Marina will get an exit pass from the show because Bigg Boss Telugu makers have given her a chance twice to improve her performance, but there is no change seen. As per predictions, Sri Satya is saved and Marina will get evicted from the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 house. Meanwhile, Sri Satya is the new captain of the house, so this might be one of the strong reasons for the makers to save her from elimination. What is your opinion on it? Comment below. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post.

