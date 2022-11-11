Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Danger Zone Contestants Are...

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has completed ten weeks of successful run and continues to entertain the audience by providing interesting content.

The contestants who have managed to survive elimination till now in the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house are Adi reddy, Bala Aditya, Faima, Inaya, Keerthi, Marina, Rajashekar, Revanth, Rohit, Shrihan, Sri Satya, and Vasanthi.

These 12 contestants are leaving no stone unturned to make sure they make it to the finals and have their eyes set on bagging BBBT6 trophy. It is known that viewers' opinion of BB contestants changes every week based on their behavior and performance.

If you recall, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers who liked Geetu's Royal game eliminated her because of her attitude in the game.

Meanwhile, with the tenth weekend ahead, the voting lines for the tenth week will be closed tonight at 12 pm. So hurry up and vote for your favorite contestant to save them from elimination this week.

The contestants who are on the nomination list are Adi Reddy, Bala Aditya, Faima, Inaya, Keerthi, Marina, Revanth, Shrihan, and Vasanthi. As usual, Singer Revanth is topping the voting polls with the highest vote percentage followed by Inaya and Shrihan in second and third positions. It must be noted that BBT6 viewers' support to Inaya in the last two weeks has improved compared to the first few weeks.

Talking about the contestants who are in the danger zone—Faima, Marina, and Vasanthi are said to have secured least votes. As per predictions, Vasanthi or Marina might face the axe this weekend. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss Telugu 6 makers have in store for us.