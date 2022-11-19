Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants Who Entered Safe Zone In Week 11

It’s weekend time, and one of the contestants will eliminate from the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. This week, it’s a high-voltage game between the contestants. The captaincy task, eviction pass, and immunity task entertained the people. Adi Reddy, Faima, Inaya, Keerthi, Marina, Rohit, Shrihan, Raj, and Sri Satya were in this week's nominations.

Raj bid on a unique number and got immunity to save from this week's nominations. As per the sources, apart from Raj, Revanth, Keerthi, Shrihan, Adi Reddy, and Sri Satya were in the safe zone. Faima, Inaya, Marina, and Rohit were in the danger zone.

In the recent episode, Revnath and Shrihan gave their best to win the eviction pass. However, Faima won it. Netizens appreciated Revanth and Shrihan for giving their best in the eviction pass game. Meanwhile, there were rumours that if there were a single elimination, Marina would leave the house; if there were a double elimination, Rohit would also join Marina.

Also Read: Exclusive: Marina Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 6