Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants Positions In Seventh Week

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 TRP rating has dropped, and the audience is less interested in watching the show. But Bigg Boss Teluguviewers say that season 6 is not interesting and the contestants are not showing any interest in playing the tasks. In a recent task, Bigg Boss warned contestants to exit from the show if they are not interested in participating in the show. As each day passes, contestants' performances are getting worse and they are not concerned with the warnings of Bigg Boss or BB host Nagarjuna. In a recent promo, Bigg Boss has taken food from the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss set a few tasks for the contestants and told them if they wanted food, they should win these tasks. As per the promo, Singer Revanth gets a shoulder injury. Let us wait and watch tonight's episode to know what exactly happened. On the other hand, by the seventh week's nomination process, Revanth and Bala Aditya are topping the charters of Bigg Boss Telugu polls.

Check out Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants' Positions:

Revanth: 1

Shrihan: 2

Geetu Royal: 3

Bala Aditya: 4

Faima: 5

Adi reddy: 6

Keerthi: 6

Rohit: 8

Marina: 8

sri Satya: 10

Rajashekar: 11

Arjun: 11

Inaya: 13

RJ Surya: 13

Vasanthi: 6