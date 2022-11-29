Bigg Boss Telugu 6  Contestants Position In Finale Week

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is getting closer to the grand finale date, and contestants are giving their best to bag the trophy. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants who left for the finale race are Adi Reddy, Faima, Inaya, Revanth, Shrihan, Sri Satya, Keerthi, and Rohith. As per the Bigg Boss Telugu Twitter sources, Revanth has many chances to bag the trophy for season 6. Netizens believe that Shrihan might end up as the show's runner-up. Big Boss has been assigned the ticket to the finale task for the contestants, and there will be a clash between Revanth and Sri Satya. On the other hand, there are rumors doing rounds on social media platforms that makers are planning for mid-week elimination.

Check out the contestants position in week 13

Revanth- 1

Shrihan- 2

Adi Reddy- 3

Inaya- 4

Rohit- 5

Keerthy- 6

Faima- 7

Sri Satya- 8