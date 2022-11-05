Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants Eliminated Till Now

November 05, 2022

Visakhapatnam: A father killed his daughter allegedly for having an affair in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The 16-year-old deceased has been identified as Likhita Sree. Her father was an ambulance driver at Relli Veedhi. The girl's father, Vara Prasad, posted a video on social media confessing that he killed his daughter because of her affair with a guy.