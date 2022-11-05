Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants Eliminated Till Now
Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is the most popular reality show and season 6 is getting the highest TRP rating. The contestants who entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 to entertain the audience are Adi Reddy, Bala Aditya, Faima, Geetu Royal, Inaya, Keerthi, Marina, Rajshekar, Revanth, Rohit, Marina, Shrihan, Sri Satya, Vasanthi, RJ Surya, Arjun, Sudeepa, Chanti, Arohi, Neha, Abhinaya, and Shani. The show has completed nine weeks and entering the tenth week
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Eliminated Contestants List
|Weeks
|Contestants Name
|Week 1
|No Elimination
|Week 2
|Shani
|Week 3
|Abhinaya
|Week 4
|Neha
|Week 5
|Arohi
|Week 7
|Chanti
|Week 8
|Sudeepa
|Week 9
|Arjun
|Week 10
|Sri Satya or Marina