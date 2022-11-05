Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants Eliminated Till Now

Nov 05, 2022, 12:08 IST
Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is the most popular reality show and season 6 is getting the highest TRP rating. The contestants who entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 to entertain the audience are Adi Reddy, Bala Aditya, Faima, Geetu Royal, Inaya, Keerthi, Marina, Rajshekar, Revanth, Rohit, Marina, Shrihan, Sri Satya, Vasanthi, RJ Surya, Arjun, Sudeepa, Chanti, Arohi, Neha, Abhinaya, and Shani. The show has completed nine weeks and entering the tenth week

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Eliminated Contestants List

Weeks Contestants Name
Week 1 No Elimination
Week 2 Shani
Week 3 Abhinaya
Week 4 Neha
Week 5 Arohi
Week 7 Chanti
Week 8 Sudeepa
Week 9 Arjun
Week 10 Sri Satya or Marina

