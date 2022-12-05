Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants Current Positions

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 contestants have one more week to prove themselves to the viewers to get into the grand finale week. Faima is the recent contestant to get evicted from the show. The contestants are giving their best to win the finale task. In last week's ticket to finale task, Shrihan has won the task and became the first contestant to get into the grand finale week. Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 viewers are busy predicting the winner and runner-up of the show. Most of them say that Revanth has a high chance to bag the trophy of season 6, and Shrihan might end up as the runner-up of the show. Both Shrihan and Revanth are giving head-to-head competition to each other by keeping their friendship aside. Well, the contestants who left in the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house for the finale race are Adi Reddy, Keerthy, Sri Satya, Shrihan, Revanth, and Inaya.

Check out the contestants current positions in week 14

Revanth- 1

Shrihan- 2

Adi Reddy- 3

Keerthy- 4

Inaya- 5

Sri Satya- 6