Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestants In Bottom Position For Eight-Week Elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has become talk of the town. The contestants improved their performances from last week and impressed Bigg Boss Telugu viewers. The fight between Geetu and Revanth has set fire in the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house. Geetu's attitude in this week's task irritated viewers, and she showed her real face to the audience. We can say that Geetu's votes dropped this week as the audience lost the good impression they had on her. Now, there is a lot of speculation on social media about this week's elimination. A section of the audience says that the Telugu Bigg Boss makers are planning double elimination.

Well, the contestants who are in the fifth-week nomination list are Bala Aditya, Adi Reddy, Faima, Geetu, Inaya, Keerthi, Raj, Revanth, Marina, Shrihan, Rohit, Sri Saya, RJ Surya, and Vasanthi. According to social media sources, Bala Aditya, Adi Reddy, Faima, Geetu, Inaya, Keerthi, Revanth, Shrihan, Rohit, and Sri Satya have entered the safe zone.

Marina, Rajashekar, RJ Surya, and Vasanth are in the danger zone. Sources say that Rajashekar and RJ Surya are the contestants who are in the bottom position. They say that Rajashekar will get saved at the last moment and RJ Surya is the one who will get a red card from the host. Let us wait and watch to see who will face the axe. Rajashekar or RJ Surya.

