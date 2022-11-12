Bigg Boss Telugu 6: This Contestant Might Face The Axe This Week

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has reached the eleventh week and contestants have left the audience impressed with their outstanding performances to escape elimination. Bigg Boss Telugu makers are giving tough tasks so that viewers get to witness all the action in the house as contestants make all the noise. This can also get BBT6 some good TRPs.

In this week's captaincy task, contestants' equations changed and several inmates turns from friends to foes. Inaya's drama this week was bigger than in the previous seasons. Contestants nominated Inaya as the worst performer of the week.

According to Bigg Boss rules, Inaya was sent to jail. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are now curious to know which contestant will be shown the door. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants who have been nominated for this week's elimination are Adi Reddy, Bala Aditya, Faima, Inaya, Keerthi, Marina, Revanth, Shrihan, and Vasanthi.

At the time of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 voting lines closed—Revanth is topping the polls and Shrihan is in the second position. According to sources, Shrihan, Bala Aditya, Revanth, Keerthi, Adi Reddy, and Inaya have entered the safe zone.

While, Faima, Marina, and Vasanthi are in the danger zone. According to social media predictions on Bigg Boss Telugu 6 elimination process, Vasanthi might get evicted from the show this week. Even the audience are predicting that either Vashanthi or Marina will be evicted from the house. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss Telugu 6 makers will show tonight.