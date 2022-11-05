Bigg Boss Telugu 6 This Contestant Highly Likely To Be Evicted

Bigg Boss Telugu 6: It's Saturday, so it's elimination time! Time is flying in Bigg Boss Telugu house, and the show has completed nine weeks, which is 62 days out of 106 days.

The contestants who have been eliminted so far ae Shani, Abhinaya, Neha, Arohi, Chanti, Sudeepa, Arjun, and Surya. Well, Star Maa got the highest TRP rating in the ninth week, thanks to Geetu and Bala Aditya's fight over a lighter. Sri Satya has won the tenth-week captaincy task. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are eagerly waiting for the weekend promo, where they want to witness host Nagarjuna schooling Geetu again. The audience are upset with Geetu's attitude, and we can say that her argument with Bala Aditya has killed her popularity, which she had gained in the first few weeks of the show.

The contestants who are on the ninth-week nomination list are Adi Reddy, Bala Aditya, Faima, Geetu Royal, Inaya, Keerthi, Marina, Revanth, Rohit, and Sri Satya.

According to the unofficial Bigg Boss Telugu 6 voting results—Inaya, Adi Reddy, Revanth, Bala Aditya, Faima, Keerthi, and Rohit are in the safe zone. Geetu Royal, Marina and Sri Satya are in danger.

As per social media sources, there is a high possibility of Sri Satya being eliminated in week 9 than Geetu. Let us wait and watch how will face the axe this week. Which BBT6 contestant will be shown the door? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.