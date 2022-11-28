Bigg Boss Telugu 6: This Contestant Has High Chances In Mid- Week Elimination

The final race for the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 title has begun. With eight contestants left in the house, the game began to get interesting. Adi Reddy, Sri Satya, Shrihan, Rohit, Faima, Revanth, and Keerthi were left in the Bigg Boss Telugu house. This week's nominated contestants are Adi Reddy, Shrihan, Sri Satya, Revanth, Faima and Keerthi

The audience usually waits for the weekend episodes to find out who will be eliminated in the 13th week. This week, however, will be different. This week, Bigg Boss makers are planning something different. As per the Instagram pages, there will be a mid-week elimination this week. If this is true, it will be the first time that the audience will see the mid-week elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

It is known that in the 12th week, Faima got the fewest votes and got saved by an eviction free pass, and Raj got eliminated. According to sources, the elimination will be based on task, and Big Boss may ask contestants to vote on who deserves to be in the house. Rohit or Fiama will be eliminated in the mid-week elimination. Let's wait and watch who will be eliminated this week.

Stay Tune to Sakshi Post for more News

Also Read: Exclusive: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Family Week This Week