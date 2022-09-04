Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Confirmed Contestant Revanth Stylish Pics of Baahubali Singer

Singer LV Revanth is going to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. He is very popular singer and has a huge fan following. He is an Indian playback singer, known for his songs in the Telugu language. He also won Rock Star, Spicy Singer on Maa TV, and Superstar of the South. He sang songs in Telugu and Kannada films. He received IIFA Utsavam and Star Maa Music Award nominations for best male playback singer.

The full name of LV Revanth is Lolla Venkata Revanth Kumar Sharma.

Revanth started his career with a music show Super Singer 5. He was a runner-up in Super Singer 7 and stood as the winner in Super Singer 8.

He lent his voice for more than 200 songs in south films including ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’.

Revanth won Indian Idol 9 trophy.

He sang Hindi songs with much ease despite not knowing the language.

He defeated Hyderabad-based P.V.N.S. Rohit and Punjab’s Khuda Baksh in the finale to win the show.