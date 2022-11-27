Bigg Boss Telugu 6: BBKing Revanth Trending

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 viewers are trending #BBKingRevanth for the last few hours and predicting that Revanth will bag the trophy. Singer Revanth is widely expected to be the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 winner. It is worth mentioning that, Revanth is the only contestant in the BB Telugu house who enjoys huge popularity all over the country. Big Boss Telugu viewers were eagerly waiting for Revanth's entry into the show, and finally, it happened in season 6. Revanth emerged as a strong player in the house and giving stiff competition for other contestants. In the weekend episode with the family, most of the family guests placed Revanth in the first position. By this, contestants might get clarity that Revanth will defeat them because most of the audience strongly believes that Revanth will bag the trophy.

#BBKingRevanth is trending after yesterday's family round. In today's promo, most of the contestants point out Revanth's negative points. In the beginning of the show, Revanth was seen as low and emotional, and viewers thought he may not come till the grand finale round. But Revanth became stronger each day and proved me wrong. And Revanth is always topping the voting poll with the highest voting percentage.