Bigg Boss Telugu 6 11th Week Voting Results

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has been making a lot of noise on social media. Its grand finale will be held around the middle of December. Srihan, Keerthi, Adi Reddy, Rohith, Marina and Sri Satya have been nominated for elimination in the 11th week.

According to reports, Marina and Sri Satya are at the bottom of the list in unofficial polls. The duo has been strong contestants with a solid fan following but it doesn't mean they can't be in the danger zone. It remains to be seen who will get evicted from the house this weekend.

Last week, there was a double elimination in the reality show, with both Bala Aditya and Vasanthi being shown the door. The show is getting tougher and tenser in the house.

Let's wait and watch who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

