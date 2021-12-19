Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner VJ Sunny Tops Social Media Trends, Find Out Why

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner VJ Sunny: Just a couple of hours left to know about the winner of the most popular reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Siri, Shannu, VJ Sunny, Maanas, and Sreerama Chandra are the top five contestants of the show. Who is going to win Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 title is the question that is doing all the rounds on social media. Now, reports claim that VJ Sunny is going to win the title. VJ Sunny tops social media trends. Here are the tweets from Twitter.

#VJSunny day i.e. awesome Sunday starting in few moments 🙌🏻 can't wait to see him lifting the cup Cup Manade Bigilu 🏆#BiggBossTelugu5 | #BiggBossTelugu — CommonMan 🍥 (@Truly_CommonMan) December 19, 2021

BIGG BOSS: VJ Sunny had a solid win in Bigg Boss. The votes cast for him were even higher than those of everyone else combined. #BiggBossTelugu5 #VJSunny — Censor Reports (@ReportsCensor) December 18, 2021

He never misses out to bring smile on our faces and on contestants faces😀

Many times even when whole house is on serious tone,he tries to make the situation lighter with his humor..

Pure soul and #Sunny boy is love❤#BiggBossTelugu5 #VJSunny @vjsunnyofficial pic.twitter.com/gWY62bKt2t — Vamc Krishna (@vamccrishnaa) December 19, 2021