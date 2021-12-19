Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner VJ Sunny Tops Social Media Trends, Find Out Why

Dec 19, 2021, 12:04 IST
- Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner VJ Sunny: Just a couple of hours left to know about the winner of the most popular reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Siri, Shannu, VJ Sunny, Maanas, and Sreerama Chandra are the top five contestants of the show. Who is going to win Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 title is the question that is doing all the rounds on social media. Now, reports claim that VJ Sunny is going to win the title. VJ Sunny tops social media trends. Here are the tweets from Twitter.


Read More:

Tags: 
Bigg Boss Telugu 5
bigg boss telugu 5 grand finale
Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner VJ Sunny
Advertisement
Back to Top