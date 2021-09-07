Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Who Among These Two Weak Contestants Will Be Given Gate Pass?

Bigg Boss has given a major task to contestants on the very first day of their journey. All the 19 contestants were asked to nominate two housemates for getting evicted from the house. Out of the 19 contestants, Jaswanth Padala, Hamida, Anchor Ravi, Sarayu, Natraj Master, RJ Kajal were nominated for elimination in the first week.

In yesterday’s episode, while Jaswanth got 6 votes, Hamida got 5 votes and these two were the most nominated contestants. Other than them, RJ Kajal was voted by two members, Ravi, Sarayu and Natraj Master were nominated by three housemates. However, after watching yesterday’s episode, it is clear that Jaswanth and Hamida have become the cry babies of the house.

Every contestant pointed out that the two are sensitive and are not eligible to stay in the house. After an incident in the house yesterday, Jaswanth and Hamida started crying and netizens dubbed them the cry babies of the house. Bigg Boss audience expect that one of these two will definitely leave the house this weekend.

But, there are also chances that both of them may turn stronger in order to survive in the house.