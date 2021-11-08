Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Vishwa Gives Rankings To House Members

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Vishwa is out of the show. After Lobo, Vishwa got evicted from the most controversial reality show, BBT5. He is the ninth contestant to step out of the house. Till now, Sarayu, Umadevi, Lahari, Natraj Master, Hamida, Shweta, Priya, Lobo, and Vishwa got eliminated from the house.

We all know that the contestants who come out of the house will share their opinions and thoughts in Bigg BossTelugu 5 elimination interview on Star MAA Music. Ariyana will ask the questions and the eliminated contestant will share their experiences during their stint in the house.

Vishwa said that Sreerama Chandra is fighting for himself and he is a fighter. He also said that Anee is one of the contestants who leaves her game and tries to focus on others' game and stops it. He said that Priyanka Singh supports Manaas a lot. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Before coming out of the house, Vishwa gave rankings to the house members. He gave the tenth position to Priyanka Singh and the first position to Sreerama Chandra. Priyanka (10), Kajal (9), Jessie (8), Anee (7), Maanas (6), Siri (5), Sunny (4), Shanmukh (3), Ravi (2), Sreeram (1).

Who is going to win the title is the most sought after question. Now there are only ten contestants in the house. All the contestants are strong and are putting their complete efforts to stay in the house till the finals. Let us wait and see what is going to happen in the future.