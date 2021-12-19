Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Total Vote Count is Humongous

Finally, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale season is live now and Ranbir - Alia Bhat entry has made the audience go crazy. Ranbir and Alia are gracing the show for Brahmastra movie promotions.

Anyway, the top five contestants are Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri, Sunny, Sreerama Chandra and Maanas. People from across the country have cast their valuable votes. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 host Nagarjuna said that 13 crore people have cast their votes for the top 5 contestants and TRP ratings of the show in the finale week is at an all time high when high compared to the other weeks.

Talking about the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 title winner, buzz has it that VJ Sunny has bagged the title. The runner up of the show is likely to be Sreerama Chandra or Shanmukh Jaswanth. Let’s wait and watch for the official announcement. Keep an eye on Sakshipost for more updates.