Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Telugu Comedian, TV9 Anchor To Enter BB House as Contestants?

Bigg Boss Telugu is undoubtedly one of the most popular reality shows on Telugu television. Many people dream of participating in the show. But some celebrities refuse the offer as they don’t want to show their personal side.

Now we are already nearing May, the audience are eagerly waiting for the new season. And the makers are already on the job of finalising contestants for next season. We hear that they have approached several contestants.

According to reports, the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu which is likely to start in the mid-week of June has been postponed to September. Yet several celebrity names are doing the rounds about their possible participation in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. The recent buzz is that the makers have selected two more contestants.

It is being said that TV9 news presenter Pratyusha has been selected for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. As she was seen in many television shows during recent times, speculation is rife are about Pratyusha being a part of this popular Telugu TV reality show.

Besides,m TikTok star Durga Rao, YouTube star Shanmukh Jaswanth, sources say that Comedian Praveen has also hinted about his participation in Telugu Bigg Boss 5. Praveen is a Telugu film character artist and a comedian, who has worked in many Superhit Telugu Movies like Satamanam Bhavati, Cinema Choopista Mama and many others. Let us not decode much but wait and see who is going to step into the house in the fifth season of Telugu Bigg Boss.