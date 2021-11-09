Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Siri Breaks Down After Housemate's Sudden Exit

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Jessie is walking out of the house due to health reasons. We all know that he has been suffering from Vertigo for quite some time. Despite his health issues, Jessie has been participating in every task and is giving a tough competition. He is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. He shares a good rapport with Shanmukh and Siri in the house. Jessie has got immense support from the audience.

The makers of the show, Bigg Boss have released a video in which one could see Bigg Boss saying Jessie that he has to leave the house as his health condition is not good. Jessie could be seen crying and he thanked Bigg Boss. When Jessie revealed that he is going out of the house, all the house members were in shock. Ravi says that he is a fighter. Jessie says that he will miss Shanmukh. Siri is uncontrollable after hearing the news. She hugs Jessie and plants a kiss on his forehead. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

