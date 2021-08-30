Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Shocking Changes To The Contestant List?

As we all know, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is all set to premiere on September 5, Sunday. The Grand premiere will be on Sunday followed by regular episodes on weekdays. On weekends when Nagarjuna comes for hosting the show, it will air at 9 pm and on 10 pm from Monday to Friday. Everything is sorted and the makers are now ready to start the show on a high note but the buzz around the industry says that things are not going quite well.

Bigg Boss fans cannot wait for season 5 to start soon and their wait will be over soon. They are excited to see the celebrities that will be participating this time. Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Lahari Shari, Maanas, VJ Sunny, RJ Kajal, Anchor Lobo are among the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 5.

Now the speculation is that at least two or fewer contestants have tested Covid19 positive. It is not confirmed yet but if rumours are to be believed, the Bigg Boss Telugu makers are in a dilemma right now. They are making changes now just a week before the show starts airing. We might see changes in the contestant list.

Like we told you before, this time the makers did not rope in any singer but according to sources, they did approach Indian Idol 5 winner Sreerama Chandra for BB5. He hasn’t confirmed his participation yet, but this is Bigg Boss, you can always expect the unexpected to happen. The makers are definitely planning a big surprise for the audience. Apart from singer Sreerama Chandra, Natraj Master was also reportedly approached for Bigg Boss Telugu.

Well, all our doubts will be cleared in just a few more days. The wait is about to end very soon. Watch the premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 on September 5, Sunday at 6 pm, and regular episodes from the next day at 10 pm.