Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Sets Ready: When is The Start Date?

Many social media pages have already started speculating the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, they also are posting many updates about this new season. Recently, the set of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 went viral on social media.

As you can see here, the image on the left is the Bigg Boss 4 Telugu set after dismantling. And the image on the right is of the new Bigg Boss 5 sets which is getting ready with a new theme. Reports also suggest that the makers are aiming to include more female contestants than males to raise the glamour quotient of the new season.

Well, with several speculations and reports doing the rounds about the show, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds when the show's grand premiere hits the mini-screen.