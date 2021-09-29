Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Ravi Playing Cunning Game, Say Netizens

In Bigg Boss, there will be a situation if the contestants say anything in a good way but it projects in a bad way. In Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Ravi is currently facing this situation.

As we know, last week there was a huge fight between Ravi, Lahari, and Priya. In the weekend episode, Nagarjuna showed a video to Lahari. In that video, it proved that Ravi said those words. Even so, Lahari feels the same thing and hugs Priya. In another incident, Nagarjuna asked a question to the contestants: who is the cunning fox in the house? However, no one answered the question, but all the contestants saw Ravi, and it showed that they gave the answer indirectly.

After seeing Ravi was hurt and sharing his emotions with Natraj Master, a section of the audience said that Ravi spoke in the correct way but it was projected in a wrong manner.

Few audiences also say that Ravi plays a cunning game and covers it up as he is not playing it. Do you agree with it? Comment below.

