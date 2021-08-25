Bigg Boss Telugu 5 OTT Version On Cards? Who's The Host?

As we all know, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 will most likely be launched on September 5, but that date has not been confirmed yet by the makers. Few names are confirmed to appear in the 5th edition of BBT. Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Anchor Lobo, VJ Sunny, Anee Master, and Lahari Shari are the confirmed contestants for now.

Recently, Bigg Boss makers released a promo for the upcoming season of the show featuring Host Akkineni Nagarjuna. In a short time, the promo managed to hype up the already excited audience. They cannot wait for the show to premiere. But wait, we are here to give you some exciting news.

There is something that Star Maa is planning. As you may know, the Hindi version of Bigg Boss is currently airing BB OTT on Voot with Karan Johar as the host. It is a 6-week special that came as a prelaunch to the original version that will soon air on TV. Once Bigg Boss Hindi starts airing on TV, Salman Khan will be back for hosting.

Now the rumours are coming that Bigg Boss Telugu will also come up with an OTT version. It is to be seen if they adopt the same concept as the Hindi version. But if everything goes well then, the makers can come with the OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu that will have different contestants and different hosts. It will either air on Hotstar or Star Maa is likely to have a deal with another OTT platform.

In exciting news for the BBT fans, the makers are now planning to come up with the 24x7 livestream on the internet. Viewers will be able to watch the 1-hour long regular episode and also watch the 24 hours live online.