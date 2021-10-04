Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Nominations: Contestants' True Feelings Towards Housemates Exposed

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, Star Maa, have released a new promo from the episode tonight. Bigg Boss is seen calling the contestants to the confession room and asking them to nominate other contestants they think must get eliminated from the house.

Now, the real equation between the contestants will be seen because no contestant will get to know which contestant nominated them. So dear audience, do not miss tonight's nomination episode. The difference between the direct nomination and confession room nomination is that contestants will change their opinion after listening to their fellow contestants talk about them. On the other hand, in confession room contestants can hide their face and yet nominate their housemates.

No one will get to know the reasons given and who that particular contestant is nominating. So, are you exicted to watch tonight's episode? So am I. Tonight, we will get to see the shocking revelations of contestants. We are sure contestants will go all out to fearlessly confess their true feelings about other contestants. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for Bigg Boss updates.